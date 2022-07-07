RESIDENTS wanting to help or offer resources to the homeless population at Wilks Park are being invited to a breakfast meet and greet on Saturday.
The meeting has been organised by Wagga's Samijo Fischer in a bid to bring those wanting to help together to strategise and plan.
"I've seen so many people offering their help, but no one is working collaboratively together," Miss Fischer said.
"I want to bring those people together so we can discuss strategies and form a plan. A lot of people are helping but there's no real outcome for it, what happens now?"
Miss Fischer has already garnered the support of a small army of residents after she launched a petition on Change.org urging the council to retract an eviction notice giving the homeless 28 days to relocate.
While the eviction notice has somewhat been retracted, the petition has accumulated more than 11500 signatures in support and is still climbing.
She has also reached out to housing, St Vincent de Paul and mental health and disability sectors and is hoping to see them respond by sending workers out on the day.
"I've also contacted local council officials to come as well," she said.
"It would be good if they could come so people can see that they are actually people too and not just someone behind a desk.
Miss Fischer said alternatively, she would like residents to connect with councillors to discuss long-term solutions.
Every year it has been this way for as long as I can remember, there have always been people residing at Wilks Park, not to this quantity though," she said.
"It's just about getting people together so they can talk to each other and talk to those about the help they need."
Miss Fischer has warned the homeless Wilks Park residents of the event.
The meet and greet breakfast will be held from 10am to 12pm on Saturday at Wilks Park.
Those who wish to help but are not able to make the breakfast can contact Miss Fischer on Samijofischer23@gmail.com.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
