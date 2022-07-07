Bulls out to mark return with more complete performance

Southcity are ready to get on the field as they chase their first win of the season.
The Bulls haven't played since losing to Temora on June 19 and hope a clash with Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Saturday can give them some momentum for the back end of the season.
Captain-coach Kyle McCarthy believes completions will be the key.
"The freshen up will be good and hopefully it can realign some new goals and things we need to improve on," McCarthy said.
"Hopefully it's all been taking in over the last three weeks of training and we can improve on the Temora game as I didn't think there was much between the two teams.
"The problem was that we completed below 50 per cent, which is absolutely disgraceful and last time we played 'Roos we completed at 53 and were in that game for 50 minutes or so.
"If we can boost that to 70 or 75 then I think we're in with a good shot."
However Southcity have received some bad news on the injury front with Brody Tracey expected to miss the rest of the season after getting another opinion on his knee injury.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
