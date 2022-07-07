Man stabbed in the back during early morning street 'brawl'

The Daily Advertiser

Man stabbed in the back during early morning 'brawl' in Albury

Janet Howie
Janet Howie
July 7 2022 - 4:00am
A man was stabbed in the back during an Albury "brawl" involving about 10 people early Thursday morning.

