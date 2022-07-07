The Daily Advertiser
Temora will celebrate one of the club's most famous victories when they hold the 2012 premiership reunion on Saturday

By Matt Malone
July 7 2022 - 5:40am
FOND MEMORIES: Temora celebrate their 2012 Farrer League premiership, the club's first in 52 years.

TEMORA will celebrate one of the finest days in the club's history at Nixon Park on Saturday.

