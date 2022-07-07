TEMORA will celebrate one of the finest days in the club's history at Nixon Park on Saturday.
The 10-year premiership reunion of Temora's 2012 premiership will be held, to coincide with the home game against The Rock-Yerong Creek.
The three-goal win over the Magpies ended a 52-year premiership drought.
Unfortunately, premiership-winning coach Mark Kruger won't make it back for the occasion. The South Australian led the club to three premierships, 2012-14, in his three seasons at Temora.
Just three members of the 2012 premiership team will be in action on the day for Temora in Rob Grant, Brad Moye and Chris Stacey.
The current-day Kangaroos will be looking to end a six-game losing streak on the day.
The Rock-Yerong Creek will be looking to bounce back from last week's loss to Marrar, as well as get one back on Temora from earlier in the year.
Temora (91)
3.3 7.5 10.5 14.7
The Rock-Yerong Creek (73)
2.0 5.0 8.1 12.1
GOALS: (Temora) Z Johnston 3, M Kruger 3, S Blackwell 3, B Moye 2, D Ponting 2, M Harpley; (TRYC) J Brown 5, D Hugo 2, M Bradley 2, B Ball, M Ward, D Pieper.
BEST: (Temora) S Blackwell, M Harpley, T McAuley, M Kruger, J Barrett, Z Johnston; (TRYC) R Chamberlain, D Hore-Smith, M Bradley, J Brown, D Hugo, L Salter.
TEMORA TEAM: Brad Moye, Josh Hagar, Damien Ponting, Chris Stacey, Adam Reid, Chris McAuley, Chris Block, Tim McAuley, Rob Drummond, Lachlan Jenkins, Michael Oliver, Jake Barrett, Zeik Johnston, Sam Fisher, Charlie Vallance, Mark Kruger, Jackson Moye, Matt Harpley, Scott Blackwell, Liam Pattison, Rob Grant, Luke Gerhard.
