A Griffith woman who kidnapped a man and a woman, robbed them and subjected them to violent and "humiliating" assaults over 24 hours has had her sentence reduced on appeal.
During the ordeal - which began on the evening of August 4, 2019 - the victims were robbed of their phones, cash and vehicle, kicked, smacked, punched, shocked with a taser and burned with 'ice' pipes.
Advertisement
Gwendoline Jackson, 37, was sentenced in the Griffith District Court in June 2020 to 7 years' imprisonment with a non-parole period of 4 years and 6 months.
Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of reckless wounding in company arising from her stabbing the female victim with a knife just above the left knee.
She also pleaded guilty to two counts of specially aggravated kidnapping in company with intent to commit a serious indictable offence occasioning actual bodily harm.
The sentence also included consideration for Jackson committing two counts of robbery in company.
The Court of Criminal Appeal at the NSW Supreme Court heard Jackson's appeal against her sentence during May and handed down a decision on Wednesday.
Jackson's barrister, Paul Coady, argued his client's sentence was disproportionately higher than her four co-offenders, including a younger female co-offender with a similar level of involvement.
Justice Natalie Adams and two other Justices reduced Jackson's sentence to 6 years' imprisonment with a non-parole period of 3 years and 10 months.
According to an agreed statement of facts, the five offenders were all known to each other.
"The offenders were under the influence of methamphetamine ('ice') at the time of the offending and the motive for [Jackson's] involvement in the offending remains somewhat obscure," Justice Adams said.
At some time prior to August 4, 2019, one of the male offenders had sent a text message to the female victim asking for sex in exchange for drugs, which was met with an angry response from the male victim.
In other news
The victims later went to meet a friend at Jackson's house in Griffith on the evening of August 4.
When the victims entered Jackson's house, they recognised the male offender who had propositioned the female victim for sex.
The male victim was repeatedly punched by two offenders and the female victim was smacked and told to "sit down and shut up".
One of the male offenders took the keys to the female victim's Holden utility.
Jackson told both victims to unlock their mobile phones and disable their passcodes and anti-theft location tracking, before threatening to stab the female if they did not do so.
Advertisement
The male victim was made to drink water from a plastic bowl "like a dog" while being filmed by the offenders on their mobile phones.
The victims were kept detained at Jackson's house and continually assaulted with a taser, extendable baton, golf clubs and a heated hair straightener to the point both were left bleeding.
Sometime between 5pm and 6pm, Jackson stabbed the female victim in the leg after accusing her of lying about people she knew on Facebook.
The victim crawled away and cried while Jackson told her to "get over it". A short time later, Jackson apologised.
Both victims were released at 7.20pm on August 5 after being told their families would be harmed and they would be killed if they contacted police.
The court accepted a psychologist's report that said Jackson had fallen into "bad company" when she was 14 years old and had her first child at 17.
Advertisement
Jackson became addicted to ice at the age of 31 and spent two years moving between Griffith and Wagga in an attempt to escape her partner's drug-fuelled violence.
She was was unemployed, and drinking alcohol and smoking ice daily while battling depression, at the time of the offences.
Jackson told the court she was "truly sorry and ashamed" for her reckless behaviour and lack of willpower to stop the attacks on the victims.
Justice Adams upheld the appeal as there was a "significant" gap in sentences handed to Jackson and her co-offender, who was aged 19 at the time, despite their offences being similar.
Jackson will now be eligible for parole in June 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.