The Daily Advertiser

Wagga District Court jury to weigh verdicts over alleged plot to injure Junee man with machete

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated July 6 2022 - 11:04am, first published 7:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Court House. Picture: File

The jury in a Wagga District Court trial of four people accused of plotting to seriously injure a Junee man with a machete will on Thursday retire to consider its verdicts.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.