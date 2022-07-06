Wagga Heat are looking to carry on momentum from last Saturday's win against Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders into the upcoming games as the team looks to finish the season on a high.
The Heat beat the Spiders 61-56 on Saturday night and coach Zac Maloney was impressed with the win against the sixth placed Hornsby team.
"It was definitely a good win for us to get," Maloney said.
"We played them about five or six weeks ago and went down by 20.
"But we made a few adjustments to our game plan and rotations and they seemed to work well for us."
The Heat last played Hornsby in early June going down 95-75, however a bigger focus on their defence in the lead up to the game helped them get over the line.
"I think last game they scored 52 points in the paint and this game we were able to hold them to 28," Maloney said.
"Coming into the game our defence was a big focus and we put a lot of work into it."
Jake Edwards top scored for the Heat with 15 points while Scott Hare also added 12, both were standouts from the game for Maloney.
"Jake Edwards got us off to a very strong start early in the game and he hit some big shots," he said.
"Scott Hare chimed in with 12 points and he came away with a couple of big buckets when we needed them.
"I think just as a team everyone played their role, our defensive end was really what won us the game."
The Heat travel to Canberra this Saturday where they will face the Canberra Gunners Academy who are currently sitting fourth on the ladder.
Despite not being too worried by the pressure of making finals, winning this game would go a long way in helping the Heat climb back up the ladder into sixth position.
"We are going through a bit of rebuild phase at the moment and are just trying to take every game as it comes," Maloney said.
"Our aim is to get better each and every week, I have said all year that we are not focussing on finals.
"The goal always is to win games of basketball and if we can do that and are still improving and developing players then that's a great sign for us."
The Heat last played the Gunners in round two where they went down 91-74, however Maloney believes that his side will be more competitive this time around.
"We are excited for it, we haven't played these guys since round two," he said.
"Once again it's one of the top teams we will be playing and I always like battles against these teams as it's really good for us.
"Gunners have been a quality team for a few years now and its going to be a high paced game which is very similar to what Hornsby were.
"It's a good challenge for us and we are excited to get over there and see how we go."
