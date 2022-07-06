The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Census data reveals Wagga becoming more culturally diverse

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated July 6 2022 - 11:10am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELCOME: MCWW CEO Belinda Crain said almost 2000 Yazidi people from northern Iraq have settled in Wagga Wagga since 2016. PHOTO: File

Wagga has strengthened its reputation as a welcoming area for refugees and migrants with new census data showing the LGA is becoming more culturally diverse than ever.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.