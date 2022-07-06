Wagga has strengthened its reputation as a welcoming area for refugees and migrants with new census data showing the LGA is becoming more culturally diverse than ever.
According to 2021 census figures, both India and Iraq have become the respective second and third largest country of births among Wagga residents, having overtaken England which held second place in the 2016 census.
Advertisement
Residents with both parents born overseas also grew by 34 per cent to 9595.
Wagga's Yazidi community, who are originally from Kurdistan in northern Iraq, experienced substantial growth since 2016, with their native language Kurmanji now being the second most spoken language in the LGA.
Wagga Multicultural Council CEO Belinda Crain said almost 2000 Yazidi people had been settled in the region over the past five years.
She said Wagga had greatly benefitted since the Multicultural Council began settling refugees in the region under the federal government's Humanitarian Settlement Services Program in 2005.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Our community has since become more diverse and that means we have more understanding and tolerance for different cultures and religions," Ms Crain said.
"I think it's wonderful to have them all here. They contribute greatly to our community."
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said the LGA's position as a welcoming area for refugees and migrants had been several years in the making.
"Refugee and skilled migrant intake started here way back in the 70s," Cr Tout said.
"The growth and the diversity of Wagga and the region has been going on for that long. It's not a surprise to see it continue."
He also said maintaining a welcoming atmosphere was key to Wagga's diversity.
"It's not just diversity that makes Wagga a great place but the inclusion that comes with it," Cr Tout explained.
"Without inclusion and the acceptance of that diversity it's just not a community that wraps around people."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.