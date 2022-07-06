A POPULAR sandbox video game is at the forefront of a holiday camp teaching Wagga students from five to 12 years old how to code, collaborate and gamify.
The World of Minecraft holiday camp was held at the Lake Albert Hall on Wednesday were more than 20 children had to work through challenges to achieve set goals.
Despite it being the first time the camp was held in Wagga, tickets sold out weeks in advance.
Wagga's eight-year-old Carter George said he was super excited to attend the event.
"I like playing Minecraft a lot and I like meeting people too because knew other people would be here too," he said.
World of Minecraft mentor Noelene Callaghan said she was "blown away" by the response they got from Wagga and surrounding residents.
"Hopefully we will be able to hold more camps in Wagga in the future."
Mrs Callaghan said the camp mixes Minecraft with education.
"We have a curriculum that we follow," she said.
"We set three challenges throughout the day and set goals that the children have to achieve for each challenge."
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
