ON THE PACE: Coelli on the board in night of milestones

A HOME track victory was one to savour for Grant Coelli.
The Leeton trainer brought up his first win as Rocknroll Sass sprinted away for her rivals.
After years helping grandfather Terry Coelli, the 38-year-old took out his licence this year.
With his first runner in February, Coelli was pleased to break through at Leeton on Tuesday night.
"A few of the boys have been giving me a little bit of a ribbing so it's definitely good to get the duck egg off," Coelli said.
"She was really well graded in that race, she's been working really good at home and Rod has done a fair bit of work with her at home working the two of them together.
"We did say if they back off to go around and sit outside them as she should be too classy."
Coelli's cousin Rodney was the winning driver.
Rocknroll Sass is now looking to make it two wins for the week when she heads to Mildura on Friday.
*****
JACKSON Painting brought up his 600th driving win at Leeton on Tuesday.
Needing one to bring up the milestone on his 36th birthday at Riverina Paceway last week Painting came up short, but was able to drive Sasha to victory for Norm Jerrick.
****
MY ULTIMATE Hughey added another metropolitan success to his record.
After winning at Menangle last month for Henty trainer Brooke McPherson, he backed it up at Shepparton on Saturday.
With Cody Crossland finding space at an ideal time, McPherson was thrilled with the performance.
"We used to joke about him getting to metro level and now he's won two," McPherson said.
"We just can't believe it."
After drawing on the inside of the second row, McPherson thought having a kinder trip really helped.
With Melton closed for renovations, metropolitan meetings are being held at different tracks.
McPherson is now looking for another at Bendigo later in the month before attention turns to the revamp NSW Breeders Challenge series for the four-year-olds.
"He's only had 25 starts and has won eight of them. He's now an 82 rater so I think he might have another one or two in him so we're pretty excited and really proud of Hughey."
****
RONALDO added to the metropolitan success for Leeton owner Michael Boots after winning at Albion Park on Saturday.
It was the gelding's first win since October.
The win was a third on the night for Goulburn horseman Brad Hewitt.
****
FIRE And Sword has drawn poorly in the Menangle Country Series final on Saturday night.
With a scratching he will start from the outside of the front row in the $25,000 race for David Kennedy and Rodney Coelli.
****
WAGGA will hold a nine-race program on Friday.
It's a later start than usual with the first at 1.59pm.
Young then races Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
