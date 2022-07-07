Widely-celebrated plans to build a Taco Bell restaurant in a Wagga shopping centre carpark have inched forward, with the proposal being placed on public exhibition as it awaits council approval.
The exhibition documents have revealed previously unknown details for the $1.8 million restaurant development, such as a swathe of architectural designs and traffic plans.
Restaurant Brands Australia submitted a development application to build an outlet for the Mexican inspired fast-food chain at the Southcity Shopping Centre in Glenfield Park towards the end of May.
The plans centre around building a Taco Bell drive-through and dine-in restaurant on the empty plot of land on the corner of Pinaroo Drive and Dalman Parkway, directly opposite the KFC which opened last year.
Up to 42 people will be able to dine inside the venue and an additional 50 spaces will be added onto the complex's existing car park.
The exhibition documents lodged with the council claim the restaurant will "contribute to the diversity of commercial activity" at the Southcity Shopping Centre.
"The development will encourage visitations to the shopping centre and subsequent future growth and confidence in the local population and commercial activity centre," the application states.
According to the documents, the potential increase in traffic brought by the Tex-Mex restaurant are within the capacity of the carpark and nearby roads.
If approved, the outlet is expected to be open from 10am to 10pm between Monday and Thursday, while staying open an extra hour on Friday and Saturday nights.
About four years ago, Wagga was named as a potential destination in the Tex-Mex giant's return to Australia - a promise which now looks to be coming to fruition.
