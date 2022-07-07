The Daily Advertiser
Plans for Taco Bell restaurant, drive-through at Southcity Shopping Centre in Wagga placed on public exhibition

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated July 8 2022 - 12:08am, first published July 7 2022 - 8:00am
DETAILS: Wagga City Council has placed the development application for the Taco Bell at Southcity Shopping Centre on public exhibition.

Widely-celebrated plans to build a Taco Bell restaurant in a Wagga shopping centre carpark have inched forward, with the proposal being placed on public exhibition as it awaits council approval.

