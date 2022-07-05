A Silent Auction has been organised by the Reddies Netball Club in an effort to raise funds for the family to allow them time to grieve, whilst also helping them with unprecedented medical bills.
Reddies Netball Club president and event coordinator Kerry Thomas said they want the family to know they are supported.
"All money raised will be going towards Sophia's mum, Sam, who plays for the Reddies. So did Sophia and her little sister who is only five," she said.
"Sophia's passing was unexpected and sudden, so we want the family to have a little bit more time to grieve."
There are already 20 items up for grabs, with organisers more than happy to welcome any additional items for the auction.
Mrs Thomas said there will be a variety of items to choose from and plenty of activities.
There will be face painting, a jumping castle and arts and crafts, with the venue having organised live music by Jez Swan.
The Silent Auction will be held at the Sportsmens Club Hotel on Sunday, July 10, from 11am.
The Sportsmens Club Hotel will also be donating one dollar from every chicken nugget meal they sell on the day as that was Sophia's favourite meal.
Mrs Thomas said residents will be able to just show up on the day, with tins available for any cash donations and smaller raffles to be drawn throughout the day.
Those wanting to contribute an item to be auctioned can contact Mrs Thomas via email at Reddiesnetball@live.com.au.
