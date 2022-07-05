North Wagga have jumped to first position on the Farrer League A grade netball ladder following a tight 56-54 win over Temora on Saturday.
After going down to the side earlier in the season 50-39, North Wagga gave Temora their first loss of the year and now sit above the Kangaroos on percentage.
Advertisement
North Wagga coach Flynn Hogg was thrilled with the win and admitted her side is in a much better position than they were earlier in the season.
"We knew it was going to be tough," Hogg said.
"There were bits during the game where I thought are we going to get over the line.
"It didn't worry me losing to them first round as we only had six players, so it was great to have all the girls back.
"We had a couple of injuries but we had a full team this week and we managed to get over the line which was great.
"It proves that we can do it."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
In addition to having a stronger side available, Hogg also believes that having more training and game time allowed her side to compete more competitively against Temora the second time around.
"I think just from having more training and game time," she said.
"We don't really change our game style much.
"We like to play a bit of a floating game and I think that worked well for us."
After such an amazing team performance, Hogg found it difficult to single out any individual standouts but praised Margie Pollack for her game.
"As a team we played great but Margie Pollack was brilliant," she said.
"It's really hard to say because everyone played fantastically."
Hogg also mentioned how the team's composure when Temora applied pressure assisted them in getting the victory.
Advertisement
"We were up by five at one point and then we only won by two," she said.
"Temora did fight back and we probably lulled for five minutes.
"It just shows that we play well as a team but we also have each others backs.
"We don't get cranky at each other and I think that's what got us across the line."
North Wagga head out to Gumly this weekend to take on East Wagga-Kooringal where the Saints will be hoping of a repeat of their earlier clash this season that resulted in a big 83-19 win over the Hawks.
In the other matches this round, CSU continued their strong year comfortably taking victory over Barellan 76-33 while Coleambally had a good win over Northern Jets 76-45.
Advertisement
In Sunday's game, Marrar kept their finals hopes alive with a big win over TRYC 93-17.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.