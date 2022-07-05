The Daily Advertiser
North Wagga on top of the ladder after giving Temora their first loss of the season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 5 2022 - 8:08am, first published 8:00am
ALL SMILES: Marrar's Sophie McRae during the Bombers big win over TRYC on Sunday. Picture: Madeline Begley.

North Wagga have jumped to first position on the Farrer League A grade netball ladder following a tight 56-54 win over Temora on Saturday.

