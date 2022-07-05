Wagga researchers have set fire to a haystack, in a bid to perfect technology that could warn farmers when a mysterious and potentially devastating phenomenon is about to occur.
Every year, hundreds of hay bales across the country seemingly burst into flames for no reason, creating blazes that could spread and destroy nearby buildings and equipment.
Charles Sturt University researcher Dr John Broster said the spontaneous combustion of hay bales occurs when heat, generated by sugars or moisture, builds up in the centre of the stacks with nowhere to go.
He said the sudden fires often catch farmers by surprise and can be "very devastating" if they get out of control.
"They spend a lot of time growing an export crop then they lose that and all the income, but they may also lose confidence in their ability," Dr Broster said.
"In a lot of cases there is also that extraneous loss of the infrastructure, that shed it's stored in or ... other machinery in that shed."
One prevention technique currently used by farmers is sticking a crowbar inside the hay bales and feeling how warm it is afterwards, but Dr Broster is looking at whether a more hands-free approach could be viable.
For the next few months, he will be testing heat monitoring equipment that farmers can place inside their haystacks, which will send them alerts when temperatures reach high levels.
"That will mean they'll have more accurate warning of the potential for a stack to spontaneously combust," Dr Broster said.
"Then they'll be able to manage that so maybe pull the stack apart carefully, which will save them the loss of income and the loss of the equipment and infrastructure."
As part of the study, the researcher will be determining where the sensors should be placed to detect potential risks and connecting the devices to a "constellation of satellites", ensuring farmers receive alerts regardless of their mobile signal.
Satellite operators Myriota have partnered with Dr Broster for the research project, promising their collection of low-orbit devices will give comprehensive coverage even where there is no mobile coverage.
"One of the interesting things with haystack fires is they happen in remote locations ... where there is no mobile connectivity," Myriota's Paul Sheridan said.
"Our technology covers anywhere where there is clear access to the sky from the location."
Food Agility CRC and the Insurance Australia Group (IAG) are also collaborating with Dr Broster and Myriota for the research project.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
