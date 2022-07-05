A Riverina home has been destroyed in a blaze that drew firefighters from three towns to battle the flames.
Griffith's firefighters were called to Heath Crescent to reports of a home on fire early on Tuesday morning.
The property, which is believed to be abandoned, was well alight when firefighters arrived on scene soon after 7am.
Firefighters searched the house to confirm no one was inside at the time, switched off gas and power supplies to protect neighbouring properties.
Fire and Rescue NSW said the fire was so intense it took crews from across the MIA an hour-and-a-half to extinguish the blaze.
Superintendent Adam Dewberry said brigades were attending numerous house fires around the state and it was timely reminder for residents to work on an escape plan in case of a fire.
"Now is the time for residents to check they have a working smoke alarm and that all members of the family have an awareness of calling Triple Zero (000) in an emergency," he said.
FRNSW crews responded from Griffith, Yenda and Leeton, with a team from the Hanwood Rural Fire Service brigade also attending to provide support.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers will be investigating the cause of the fire.
