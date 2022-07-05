Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have cemented their spot on top of the Riverina Netball ladder following a strong 58-33 win over Wagga Tigers on Saturday.
The win is MCUE's 10th in a row as they continue their unbeaten streak, however they are not getting ahead of themselves despite the great start to the year.
MCUE coach Mikaela Cole said that she was pleased with the result and also happy with how her side is travelling at this part of the season.
"It certainly wasn't the scoreline we were expecting but we are very happy with the result," Cole said.
"It is certainly a good start to the season and the last couple of games we are really starting to improve and being able to play the brand of netball we want coming up to finals."
Cole knew that the clash against the second placed Wagga Tigers was not going to be easy and despite beating them 55-35 in round two knew they were in for a tough challenge
Wagga Tigers got the jump on MCUE scoring the first few goals of the game, before the Goannas worked their way into the contest.
"It took us a minute to find our feet," Cole said.
"But after that we just chipped away and eventually kept furthering our lead."
Cole said it was hard to single out any players from such a great team performance but mentioned Kaylah Upfield's performance after coming on in the second half.
"It was pretty difficult to give out votes and awards this week as everyone across the court played a really great individual game as well as a team game," she said.
"Kaylah Upfield played quite well when she came on.
"She was sporting a bit of an injury so we left her off during the first half but she came on in the second and did exactly what I asked of her.
"She dominated in the circle, shot a lot of long bombs and had some really strong drives."
MCUE host Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong this Saturday, and despite taking care of the side 73-37 in round three, Cole is making sure that her side is not getting ahead of themselves.
"We are not getting complacent as we know these teams are good sides," she said.
"We know that they can match us a lot of the time with their ability so we can't be getting overconfident or anything like that.
"We know there is a long road ahead through the rest of the round games as well as into the finals."
In the weekend's other results, Turvey Park narrowly edged out Narrandera 51-47 while Griffith had a big win over Leeton 69-38.
Coolamon also took the points over their local rivals GGGM on Sunday winning 64-52.
