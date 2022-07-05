The Daily Advertiser
MCUE continue their unbeaten start to the season taking a 58-33 win over Wagga Tigers

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 5 2022 - 7:38am, first published 6:10am
FULL REACH: MCUE's Mikaela Cole and Wagga Tigers Elysia Smith during the Goannas 25 goal win on Saturday. Picture: Les Smith.

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have cemented their spot on top of the Riverina Netball ladder following a strong 58-33 win over Wagga Tigers on Saturday.

