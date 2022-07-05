A young Riverina-based lawyer has been nominated for the Lawyer's Weekly Australian Law Awards in the Regional/Suburban Lawyer of the Year category.
Patrick Dawson, 30, opened his Narrandera-based practice three years ago but has since made a name for himself in the fields of family law, commercial and property law, and wills and estates, as well as his commitment to clients and pro bono cases.
Mr Dawson said he was humbled by the nomination.
"It's certainly an exciting opportunity, and an honour to be recognised by my peers in not only the legal industry," he said.
Mr Dawson was born and raised in Narrandera and while he couldn't remember an exact moment he decided he wanted to pursue law, his interest was sparked by yearning to help people and solve problems.
"I've always had an interest in problem solving, and that's what being a lawyer is, you're a problem solver," he explained.
"It's also about providing support and being that link between the individual and the law.
"I know there's a lot of traditional lawyers out there, and I think with my approach and my model of practice is more driven towards working with the individual as opposed to just giving the answers and having them work it out for themselves."
Mr Dawson, whose firm recently expanded its services to Coleambally, said everyone in rural and regional areas deserved access to affordable legal advice.
"Everyone is entitled to it. Our whole system and our whole lives are surrounded by legal obligations, legal restraints or legal issues," he said.
"A lack of understanding of the law can make it incredibly difficult for individuals to go about their daily lives. That's where we come in to join the dots for them."
The young lawyer was just as humble when it came to discussing his chances at the awards night in Sydney on August 12.
"To be honest I don't think I'll win but the competition is pretty heavy," Mr Dawson said.
"I'm excited to come this far and to be listed as a finalist. That in itself is an achievement and I'm still quite content with that outcome."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
