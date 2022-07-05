The Daily Advertiser

Patrick Dawson the only Riverina-based lawyer to be nominated for a Lawyer's Weekly Australian Law Award

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated July 5 2022 - 2:26am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOMINATED: Patrick Dawson of Patrick Dawson Law was the only Riverina-based lawyer to be nominated at this year's Lawyer's Weekly Australian Law Awards. PHOTO: Contributed

A young Riverina-based lawyer has been nominated for the Lawyer's Weekly Australian Law Awards in the Regional/Suburban Lawyer of the Year category.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.