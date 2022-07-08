Proudly trusted by Tumut Advertising Feature

The David Fletcher & Associates team is made up of paralegals Jenny Newham (left), Carolyn Dean (right) and David Fletcher. Picture: Tumut & Adelong Times

David Fletcher has seen four generations of Tumut families through some of the biggest moments in their lives.

From family-succession plans to property transactions, court cases and almost everything in between, David has been practising law for the past 40 years in Tumut.



"The practice has, at times, had its lighter moments such the time a widow made an appointment and wanted to know what the "consolation fee" was, and another time when an executor confirmed disruption of the estate furniture was completed and a court matter where incarceration was likely and the client hoped he would not be castrated by the judge," David said.

"Another client complained the police took him to the station to be pressurised."



For David, the best part of the job is being involved in the everyday lives of his clients.

"You live with your clients in a country town," David said.



"Having social interaction with them and the benefit of background knowledge from all the years of experience in the district makes for a rewarding career. You get out of it what you put in."



Being involved in the community is also important for David who has been part of many different organisations including judging mock trial competitions, Tumut Art Society, Apex, Uniting Church Parish council, Rural Fire Brigade, Tumut Woodworkers Club and playing piano for the weekly sing-a-longs at Blakeney Lodge for many years. He also runs a small hobby farm and enjoys remote-area travel.

"I love the town and the people and the opportunity to care for the legal needs of the community," David said.



"I have always been blessed with wonderful support staff and appreciate the community vesting their trust in my firm. I thank all clients who have let us be part of their daily lives over the past four decades."



Growing up in Griffith, David was involved with the family-owned broad-acre farming property and civil engineering contracting business.



He has always loved the country and wanted to return to a rural area as soon as he was qualified.



His legal journey started as an articled clerk in Griffith before moving to Sydney to complete legal training and gaining experience in a legal firm in the city.

Soon after he saw the position advertised in Tumut in 1982 and made the move.

Since then, he has written thousands of wills and represented thousands of clients in various matters including up to four generations of some rural families.

While the David Fletcher & Associates history spans 40 years, the practice has been operating under different names since 1893 when it was founded by Taylor & Turner.



The first grant of Probate was found when the practice moved offices in 2000. It's now proudly on display in the waiting room.



Moving into the repurposed medical centre, which is larger, more comfortable and can store up to 15 years worth of documents, is the only move the practice has made in 40 years.



"Integral to the success of the practise are the paralegals who attend development and training courses to keep abreast of developments," David said.

Jenny Newham has more than 45 years experience as a paralegal and Carolyn Dean has more than 40 years experience in the legal field. The firm invests heavily in legal software and the latest up-to-date technology.