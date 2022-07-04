South Wagga remains entrenched in the top four after a key win over one of their finals rivals.
The Warriors dictated terms at Wagga Showground to run out 3-1 winners over Henwood Park on Sunday.
South Wagga kicked two goals in the opening 20 minutes before the Hawks got themselves back into the contest after a controversial penalty approaching half-time.
However it didn't change the momentum too much as South Wagga scored quickly after the break to re-establish a two-goal buffer.
Henwood Park had very few opportunities to put pressure on South Wagga.
Taking on his former club for the first time, after missing their first round encounter due to COVID, coach Andy Heller was impressed by the Warriors.
"At the moment we're going enough to show we're capable and deserve to be in the top four," Heller said.
Striker Nick Forsyth opened the scoring after around 15 minutes before winger Faisal Kheder's shot had too much power for Henwood keeper Lachlan Manderson who could only parry it into the back of the net.
While South Wagga continued to press on, the Hawks got themselves on the board with around five minutes left in the half with a strong penalty.
However Heller was pleased with how they responded.
"That happens and they probably only had two shots on goal, that being one of them, but we did more than enough to win the game," he said. "We had a number of opportunities that could have extended the lead but finished with three.
"We hit the crossbar about a minute after they scored. After the restart we scored within about two minutes and it really set the tone for the second half.
"We didn't convert the rest of the opportunities we created but weren't under too much pressure to do so."
An early corner found Mazban Sulaiman who headed in South Wagga's third goal.
The win keeps them one point clear of Tumut, who took a 5-2 victory over winless Cootamundra while Henwood Park are now five points adrift.
Heller is looking to extend their winning run, which sits at three officially after they were docked the three points after a win over Tumut.
Heller is looking to extend their winning run when they tackle Young, who are coming off a 2-1 loss to Wagga United.
With a long road trip ahead, Heller is looking to take another important win.
"Playing the out-of-town teams in Wagga is a very different game to when you go to their grounds and player availability when you travel is always hard so while we got the better of them in the first round they are still a strong team," he said.
