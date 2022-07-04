The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Riverina residents confused, frustrated with looming fuel price rises

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated July 4 2022 - 4:57am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUEL FOR THOUGHT: Riverina residents say rising fuel costs will affect them more than metropolitan people as driving is often their only mode of transportation. PHOTO: File

Riverina residents are feeling frustrated with the prospect of more petrol price hikes with the federal government's fuel excise set to end in September.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.