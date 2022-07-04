Why Australia must join global anti-nuclear weapon pact

The first weeks of our new Labor government have seen a flurry of diplomatic activity, from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attending the Quad meeting in Tokyo and the busy travels of Foreign Minister Penny Wong across the Pacific.
Most recently, Albanese has attended a NATO meeting in Madrid and from there he went onto meet the French president. All this is well and good, and a huge improvement on the wrecking-ball tactics of Messrs Abbott, Dutton and Morrison and the inaction of our previous Foreign Minister, the almost-invisible Marise Payne.
So it is interesting to note, courtesy of The Guardian Australia, that instead of sending a high-ranking government member to a recent UN meeting about banning nuclear weapons, Australia only attended the meeting as an observer.
This is despite the fact that Albanese has previously championed the treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons, stressing in 2018 that nuclear disarmament was core Labor business.
Our representative, government backbencher Susan Templeman's attendance at the meeting in Vienna last Tuesday came as a group of 55 former Australian ambassadors and high commissioners have written an open letter to the PM urging the government to sign up to the treaty, which totally prohibits the development, testing, production and use of nuclear weapons.
"We hope ... that Labor's commitment to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons will be swiftly realised. Making meaningful gains in eliminating the most destructive weapons ever invented is as crucial for Australia's security as it is for the security of people everywhere," said the letter, signed by ex-diplomats and politicians including Stephen FitzGerald, John McCarthy, Neal Blewett and Natasha Stott Despoja.
The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) came into force in January last year. It has been ratified by 62 states, though not by any nuclear powers. The former Coalition government consistently rejected the nuclear weapons ban treaty, saying it would not reduce nuclear arsenals or increase security and would undermine existing disarmament efforts.
But Albanese has been a long-standing and public supporter of a Labor government signing and ratifying the new treaty.
At the 2018 ALP conference, he proposed the resolution that committed the party to sign and ratify the treaty in government.
"Nuclear disarmament is core business for any Labor government worth the name," Albanese said. "Labor in government will sign and ratify the UN treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons."
The motion was passed, and the ALP's formal policy platform states: "Labor in government will sign and ratify the ban treaty, contingent on ensuring an effective verification and enforcement architecture".
The Guardian found that the new government wants to assess the adequacy of the TPNW's verification and enforcement regime; and its interaction with the treaty on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (that Australia is a party to).
The Australian-founded International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 for its work on the TPNW, said the diplomats' open letter "demonstrates the broad support for the treaty among Australia's foreign policy establishment".
The diplomats' letter argued it is unacceptable that nearly 13,000 nuclear weapons remain more than half a century after the nuclear non-proliferation treaty came into force. The TPNW is international law. It came into effect, for those states that have ratified it, in January 2021.
But the efficacy of a ban treaty remains contested. Without the participation of the states that actually possess nuclear weapons, critics argue it cannot succeed. But proponents say a nuclear weapons ban will create moral persuasion, as has happened with cluster and landmine conventions, for nuclear weapons states to disarm, and establish an international norm prohibiting nuclear weapons' development, possession and use.
Non-nuclear states have expressed increasing frustration with the current nuclear regime and the sclerotic movement towards disarmament.
To conclude, it needs to be noted that First Nations survivors of nuclear tests conducted by the UK in Australia in the 1950s have told the UN that Australia must do more to address the impact of the explosions.
They told the UN to address both the original effects as well as the continuing ones, and to sign the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
