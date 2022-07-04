Hanwood's unbeaten run hit double digits after another strong performance, this time against Tolland.
Tolland only had 10 players and Hanwood was able to make the most of the numbers advantage as Chaise Donetto, Josh De Rossi, Daniel Johnson, and Chris Zappala found the back of the net in the first 45 minutes.
Five minutes after the break, Dem Torino popped up for a goal before having to leave the field with a hamstring complaint.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco didn't know how serious the damage was, but the outlook wasn't good for the midfielder, who had only just returned from another injury.
The Hanwood side was able to dominate the second half, but it wasn't until the final five minutes that the pressure was converted into goals, with Zappala popping up for another two to complete his hat-trick and send his side home with a 7-0 victory.
Bertacco feels his side is working on how to break down sides that are sitting back and allowing them to have possession.
"There is still a fair bit to work on, we have been a bit scratchy," he said.
"I think the last three weeks have shown that most of the teams are just going to sit back on us, and we are going to have a lot of the ball.
"It is about practising against them now and getting better."
The Hanwood side will now have the week off before returning to Hanwood Oval to take on the third-placed Lake Albert side.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
