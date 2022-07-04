Laughter filled the air as women from across Wagga forged friendships and showcased their skills at a special celebration over the weekend.
The Wagga Women's Shed marked its fifth anniversary with a market day and the launch of their new gardens on Saturday.
Ros Levett, the club's president, described the day as a "roaring success" and said she was taken by surprise by the attendance levels.
"We were run off our feet," she said. "There were probably a little over 500 people who came though and that attendance was very well-received."
The aim of the day was to attract new members to the group, which has struggled with dwindling numbers since the pandemic uprooted their regular programs.
Ms Levett said the market day appears to have helped the women's hub get back on their feet.
"The whole event did very well and it exceeded our expectations times three," she said.
"We attracted some new members and we had a lot of interested people not knowing the shed was here and wanting to join."
More than 30 stalls were set up by the shed's talented members, selling everything from metalwork displays to plants.
The celebration marked five years since the Wagga Women's Shed first launched, with the aim of creating a positive community for women from across the city.
Ms Levett said she was filled with a "great sense of satisfaction" seeing the group reach the milestone.
The weekend event was also the official launch of the Bala-yahni Miya community garden.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
