Equestrian paradise close to Wagga

This stunning 8.14 hectare or 20.1 acre lifestyle property has been lovingly designed and developed with the horse enthusiast in mind.
Providing the absolute best of three dimensions, with the freedom, seclusion and privacy offered by this size acreage, yet only an easy 13-minute drive to the heart of Wagga Wagga.
Serenity and privacy welcome you as you approach the home which is perched on the Eastern side of the hill, in a stunning position with elevated views overlooking the undulating land.
The main living area is generous in proportions, featuring a raked ceiling and a wood fireplace.
Large windows soak up the sun, providing views of the front turfed area, stables and beyond.
The home contains three good-sized bedrooms with built-ins, the oversized main bedroom sits separate off the lounge room with a walk-in robe and fully equipped ensuite.
There is a sizable kitchen with gas cooking and a spacious family dining area.
The large residential lot is fully fenced with plenty of running space for the family and pets, and the entire family will enjoy a very convenient in-ground pool located off the side alfresco.
There is also some small garden shedding, a fenced pet area and ample outdoor space.
"This property presents the perfect opportunity for the horse lover who is looking for more room within easy commute distance to Wagga," selling agent Mark Macarthur said.
"There's also an opportunity for extra income with multiple fenced paddocks and secure small stables.
"There are numerous paddocks suitable for agistment plus a horse arena with floodlights, ample shedding, and large grazing areas with hundreds of metres of specifically-designed fencing."
The property is enriched by a dam and waterholes including a seasonal creek with a well that was previously serviced. This makes for a picturesque backdrop at the front of the property as you approach the driveway.
"Turn your dreams into a reality, presenting a rare opportunity to acquire quality land and services close to the city," Mark said.
"If you are seeking a lifestyle opportunity on the fringe of Wagga Wagga that is ready to move in to or make your mark on, do not look past this property."
