Wagga's winter festival continues over the weekend, but it's just the beginning.
Head on over to the Victory Memorial Gardens for an ice skate, or browse the Civic Centre sound and light displays as part of Festival of W.
Get a market fix and fill your kitchens with the finest produce the region as to offer at the Wollundry Markets. the Saturday morning event in the Civic Centre precinct accepts gold coin donations as entry and there are dozens of stallholders offering everything from fruit and vegetables to homewares and coffee.
Treasure hunters, hold onto your hats and head for the Riding for the Disabled boot sale. There'll be a variety of stalls set up at the organisation's grounds at 321 Plumpton Road, with gates opening at 9am and the day winding up at 2pm. Entry is free and don't miss a barbecue lunch while you're there.
Festival of W continues another great day of tasty local treats and tipples in the Victory Memorial Gardens and the Civic Centre precinct. At least 10 different food stalls and five of the region's finest vineyards, brewers and distillers are locked in from 4pm. Then there's the ice skating, live music from Wildharmony, James Bennett and Benny Walker, and the epic sound and light displays.
Break out your dobbers for bingo with a twist at Thirsty Crow. Join the quirky Servo Bingo from the brewery in Fitzmaurice Street and take in the fun and games from 7.30pm while keeping an eye on the service station across the road and marking off the sheet as you go. Can't make it? You can play along from home. Tickets for the live event are available at thirstycrow.com.au and online cards from Eventbrite.
Out Social, Alphabet Soup and the Curious Rabbit host a belter of an evening for a pride karaoke night featuring drag queen Rose Quartz. The all-ages event is at The Curious Rabbit from 7pm to 10pm, tickets from Humanitix.
A fundraiser for the family of a little Wagga girl whose life was tragically cut short last month starts at the Sportsmens Club Hotel at 11am. Clubmates of Sophia King's mother, Sam, are hosting a silent auction and family day with live music as the Reddies support one of their own. All are invited, to donate an item for the auction email Kerry Thomas on reddiesnetball@live.com.au.
The Marramarra Aboriginal market opens with a ceremony, Welcome to Country and traditional dance performance when the day gets under way at the showgrounds at noon. There's a raft of amazing stallholders locked in and the sweet tunes of Nathan Lamont and Hailey Plunkett will be in the background. Gold coin entry and fundraiser barbecue to support Wagga NAIDOC.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
