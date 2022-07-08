Break out your dobbers for bingo with a twist at Thirsty Crow. Join the quirky Servo Bingo from the brewery in Fitzmaurice Street and take in the fun and games from 7.30pm while keeping an eye on the service station across the road and marking off the sheet as you go. Can't make it? You can play along from home. Tickets for the live event are available at thirstycrow.com.au and online cards from Eventbrite.