The Daily Advertiser

Migrant Reju Raphel loving life in Henty after 14-year process to become permanent Australian resident

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 3 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUCCESS STORY: Indian migrant Reju Raphel, meeting with Regional Development Australia Murray chief executive Edwina Hayes, hasn't looked back since he moved to Henty from Melbourne in 2016. Picture: MARK JESSER

An Indian migrant who now calls Henty home has opened up on his 14-year ordeal to become a permanent Australian resident.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.