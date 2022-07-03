Wagga Showground came to life on the first school holiday weekend with rides, games and food, months before it hosts the return of the official Wagga Show.
The Wagga Winter Food Truck Fair gave locals yet another social option, joining other family fun weekend events like the Festival of W at the Civic Centre Precinct and the miniature railway rides around Wagga Botanic Gardens.
Making their way to Wagga after an Albury stop on Saturday, touring Aussie Night Markets brought offerings like American BBQ, Mexican street food and even glow in the dark fairy floss, alongside rides and carnival games.
A former local in town visiting family, Hollie Clark said the event was a great weekend offering for the city, after her five-year-old son Gabriel won himself a plush toy from the 'bust-a-balloon' carnival game.
"Wagga's turned it up this weekend!" she said.
Aussie Night Markets owner and director Sam Adams said that despite only locking in Wagga as a location on Tuesday, the day was a huge success with bigger than expected crowds.
"It's been really busy, we're pretty flat out," he said.
Mr Adams said today's food and ride offerings were a scaled down version of the company's full set up, but that he had perhaps underestimated how many Wagga residents would show.
"People are coming up to the trucks and thanking us for coming out," he said.
"And we're like, 'no, thank you guys for having us'."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
