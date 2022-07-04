Waratahs brace for big test after win in return

Waratahs were finally able to back up a breakthrough win over CSU with another strong performance.
However they are braced for a much bigger challenge to come.
After becoming the first team to get the better of CSU with a 32-29 victory over Reddies on June 4, the Wagga side finally back on the park after a string of byes to take a 46-0 win over Albury at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Coach Mark Macarthur was pleased the side had dropped off after putting in plenty of work on the training paddock over the last month.
"We knew we had a few weeks off but after Reddies the whole group was able to maintain that momentum, kept coming to training with some really good turnouts and worked on the things we want to keep improving on for the remainder of the season," Macarthur said.
"We were able to visualise what we want to do in attack, working on our passing to find the right space and being a little bit more dynamic running onto the ball."
Crystal Atkinson and Tarnayar Hinch both scored doubles in the win.
Macarthur is now looking to back it up against Griffith at Exies Oval.
Like Waratahs, the Blacks have only lost twice this season and they got the better of the Wagga outfit earlier this season.
Macarthur wants their defence to really stand up if they are going to reverse the result and move into second place on the ladder.
"It's going to be one of the toughest, they got us last time so we have to go there and really put everything together," he said.
"We can't let them have anything otherwise they are a team that will turn you around pretty quickly. For us it's about having a strong defence, moving up off the line a bit quicker to allow to shut down any play."
Meanwhile winless Leeton picked up their first point of the season after scoring four tries in their loss to Wagga City.
Amie Fazekas scored a hat-trick for the Dianas but so do April Sharp as the Boiled Lollies took a 32-22 win at Leeton No.1 Oval.
The 32-22 win keeps Wagga City in contact with fourth placed Ag College, who take on CSU on Saturday.
Six points separates the two sides.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
