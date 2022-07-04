The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Waratahs brace for big test after win in return

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 4 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tarnayar Hinch scored a double in Waratahs' big win over Albury on Saturday.

Waratahs were finally able to back up a breakthrough win over CSU with another strong performance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.