Griffith Swans hold on to taste victory over Leeton-Whitton in Riverina Football League

Liam Warren
Updated July 2 2022 - 11:03am, first published 9:50am
MILESTONE: Jack Rowston and Nathan Richards run out under a banner recognising their 50th first grade game for the club. PHOTO: Liam Warren

GRIFFITH secured their second Western derby win of the year and virtually condemned Leeton-Whitton to the wooden spoon with a nail-biting 10.11 (71) to 10.7 (67) win at Exies Oval on Saturday.

