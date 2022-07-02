GRIFFITH secured their second Western derby win of the year and virtually condemned Leeton-Whitton to the wooden spoon with a nail-biting 10.11 (71) to 10.7 (67) win at Exies Oval on Saturday.
The Swans' only victory of the year also came against the Crows, but they had to work to hold off their rivals who were desperate to get off the mark.
In the end a five-goals-to-two second term proved enough for the Swans to hold on.
The Crows were a strong start to the game kicking the first two goals through Nathan Ryan and Angus Crelley and took a one-goal lead into the first change.
The Swans weathered the storm to take a ten-point lead into the main break, and found enough down the stretch to register their second win.
Griffith kicked seven straight points to take a four-point lead before a Jay Summers major gave them a ten-point buffer.
Crows skipper Tom Meline kicked his third to reduce the margin to four points, but it was too little too late.
"It is the icing on the cake. It is just good to have a win full stop," he said.
"It has been four wins in two years at the moment."
The Swans coach admitted his side were their own worst enemies at times with poor execution and decision making.
"Whether it is trust in each other or confidence in themselves to give the first option, we still aren't doing it, and our decision-making needs to improve, as does our skill level," he said.
"We should know that Leeton is always going to come back. They are a proud club. We are pretty evenly matched, and it was a good game of footy."
GRIFFITH 2.2 7.2 9.4 10.11 (71) d LEETON-WHITTON 3.2 5.4 8.4 10.7 (67)
Goals: Griffith - James Nancarrow 2, Sam Daniel 2, Patrick Payne 2, Tom Bartter, Jay Summers, Nathan Richards, (one not provided); Leeton-Whitton - Tom Meline 3, Nathan Ryan 2, Angus Crelley 2, Logan Mahalm, Josh Lanham, Tom Handsaker
Best: Griffith - Patrick Payne, Charlie Cunial, Taine Moraschi, Nicholas Conlan, James Nancarrow, Leigh Owen; Leeton-Whitton - Josh Lanham, Thomas Meline, Nathan Ryan, Bryce Ogarey, Jye Doyle, Matthew Rainbird
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
