TURVEY Park looks destined to finally break its 12-year finals drought after bouncing back with a 47-point win over Narrandera at Maher Oval on Saturday.
Looking to return to the winner's circle after a forgettable 88-point home loss to Collingullie-Glenfield Park last week, the Bulldogs kicked six unanswered second quarter goals to set up the win.
The 15.10 (100) to 8.5 (53) win, coupled with the Tigers' one-point loss to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, gave fourth-placed Turvey Park a three-game buffer over Narrandera and Tigers.
With only six games left, only a dramatic late season collapse will prevent the Bulldogs from finally playing finals football.
Corey Baxter booted five goals against his former side, while Ethan Weidemann continued his strong year since moving from Osborne with a best on ground performance.
"It happened in the first round, it was close early and once the game settled we were able to get the ball on our terms on the outside a bit and scored heavily in the second quarter," Bulldogs coach MIchael Mazzocchi said.
"We're happy enough to get the win, go into a bye next week and reset. Narrandera are a very competitive footy team.
"Corey (Baxter) was our most effective forward, he's very good with his body work and able to outmark his opponent. He had a good day and missed a couple too.
"There's no doubting we've got some work to do to tidy a few things up. We'll try and set ourselves up for the run home.
Angus Curry, who has been playing for Allies in the national championships and in Melbourne club football, was a standout after returning home for holidays.
He will also play against Leeton-Whitton after the Bulldogs have the bye next week, which will qualify him for finals after also playing two games with the GWS Giants Academy.
"He's exactly what we lacked last week. He's got hardness and speed," Mazzocchi said.
TURVEY PARK 3.3 9.4 11.8 15.10 (100) d NARRANDERA 3.0 3.1 7.4 8.5 (53)
Goals: Turvey Park - Corey Baxter 5, Jack Haggar 2, Callum Dooley 2, Baxter Wallett, Ethan Weidemann, James White, Rhys Leary, Will Ashcroft, Angus Curry; Narrandera - Theodore Metcalfe 3, Leigh Mckay, Matthew Dillon, Ben Jamieson, Lachlan Jamieson, Tomas van Buuren
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
