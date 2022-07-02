We must break the cycle

THERE is no simple solution to the tragic situation unfolding at the Wilks Park campground in North Wagga.
The reserve has long been a place where the city's homeless population turn in desperation when they have run out of options.
Over the years, The Daily Advertiser has made frequent visits to Wilks Park to speak to the people who have taken up residency.
It is impossible not to be moved by their plight as they explain the physical and mental toll 'living rough' takes.
Some talk candidly about the struggle simply to stay warm and dry during Wagga's freezing winters.
Others speak of the challenge to find enough food to sate their crippling hunger and keep them nourished.
Still more reveal the logistical barriers to accessing life-saving medication or maintain contact with state and federal welfare services.
Last month, after a particularly harsh spell of weather, one of the Wilks Park congregation told us that he "felt like I was gonna die yesterday it was that cold".
That is no way for a person to live.
In recent weeks the homeless population has swelled to the point where a critical mass of complaints and concerns has prompted Wagga City Council to act.
That action has come in the form of an order to vacate the campground within 30 days.
Whether this is the right or wrong thing to do is absolutely open to debate - certainly the reasons given, that there is a 72-hour stay limit and some vague references to safety concerns in the event of a flood, seem weak in the circumstances - but it is also important to understand the council has not taken this action in isolation.
It has been working for a long time with the city's support services and state government authorities in an attempt to help those in need.
If history is any guide, we know what happens next.
The people calling Wilks Park home will disperse and the issue of homelessness will be out of sight and out of mind for a while.
But in time the population will grow again and the cycle will repeat.
Our challenge, as a community that cares for our most vulnerable, is to break the cycle.
All the best for the week ahead,
Ross Tyson, editor
