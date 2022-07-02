Live coverage: July 2-3 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In the Riverina League, Wagga Tigers are looking for another upset when they take on Mangoplah-Cookardinia United Eastlakes, Turvey Park hosts Narrandera while Griffith hosts Leeton-Whitton in the battle for the wooden spoon. On Sunday its one v two in the local derby between Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Coolamon.
Meanwhile in the Farrer League Charles Sturt University faces Barellan, Coleambally hosts Northern Jets while North Wagga hosts Temora. We've also got Sunday football with The Rock-Yerong Creek tackles Marrar.
In Group Nine Young is back in action against Kangaroos while Tumut hosts Albury on Saturday while on Sunday Gundagai hosts
While in Southern Inland, Waratahs host Albury while Tumut is looking to back up a big win against Griffith.
Follow all the action.
