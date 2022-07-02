DESPITE a sea of bidders at a morning auction on a Central Wagga home on Saturday, real estate agents will have to look at other offers for a buyer.
Plenty of people had registered to bid on the four-bedroom, two-bathroom "unique" central property at 19 Best Street, but during the auction not one of them handed down an opening bid.
The property will now be passed-in, with the vendor's price firmly set at $780,000.
The property is being sold through Fitzpatricks Real Estate, with agency principal and auctioneer Shaun Lowry having handed down a reserved price of around $800,000 during the auction.
The ideal selling price of the property would be between $820,000 to $900,000.
Mr Lowry said most properties located in central Wagga are selling for around the $1 million mark.
Mr Lowry was not concerned about a lack of bids at the auction as he told the crowd they have "significant interest" in the property outside of the auction, with one of its key attractions being its prime location.
"No matter what the market is doing, central is always Wagga's best performer," he said.
"It's a wonderful family-sized full bedroom home, two bathrooms, two of the bedrooms have built-in robes, and both bathrooms have had recent renovations and updates."
Mr Lowry said the property is among Wagga's best.
Among those who registered to bid at the auction were families, couples and individual first-time buyers.
One bidder, who wishes to remain anonymous, said they would have to take some time and sit on it for a while before deciding on if they will put in an offer for the desired price.
"I'll have to think about it," they said.
The property agent Joey Fisher will now be looking at the other offers that have been made on the home.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
