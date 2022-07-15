The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Subscriber • Explainer
Opinion

Always assess your fitness to drive a vehicle

By Bruce Harper
July 15 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Always assess your fitness to drive a vehicle

Driving is a cooperative process. The more skillfully cooperative, the safer it is for you and everyone else. Driving while impaired evades your obligation to be cooperative. Usually, driving while impaired is a choice. How sensible is it to drive with a self-inflicted handicap like too many drinks or obvious tiredness?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.