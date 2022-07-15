Always assess your fitness to drive a vehicle

We all know you should not be driving if you've had a few too many, have been using illegal drugs, or are tired. It's not about you and your freedom to be a risk-taker; it's about the mobile risk zone you carry with you towards others. By risk, I don't mean the risk of being caught. To frame your decision in legal terms is limiting the effectiveness of what is essentially a self-assessment. This is a problem for many people for whom the cooperative requirement in driving is not a priority.