Always assess your fitness to drive a vehicle

Driving is a cooperative process. The more skillfully cooperative, the safer it is for you and everyone else. Driving while impaired evades your obligation to be cooperative. Usually, driving while impaired is a choice. How sensible is it to drive with a self-inflicted handicap like too many drinks or obvious tiredness?
There are numerous legal requirements regarding your fitness to drive. Most of them are based on good research. Making legally defined requirements the basis for your choice is compromised. Many more factors limit your fitness to drive than just the legally defined ones.
We all know you should not be driving if you've had a few too many, have been using illegal drugs, or are tired. It's not about you and your freedom to be a risk-taker; it's about the mobile risk zone you carry with you towards others. By risk, I don't mean the risk of being caught. To frame your decision in legal terms is limiting the effectiveness of what is essentially a self-assessment. This is a problem for many people for whom the cooperative requirement in driving is not a priority.
Did you know that agitation or stress limits your peripheral vision and, therefore, your capacity to observe effectively? Severe cases almost cause tunnel vision. Seeing things early is a huge part of effective observation, aided significantly by peripheral vision. Knowing that your circumstances limit your capacity to be patient should also be a factor in a decision to drive. Impatience is the enemy of sound judgement and low risk. Being preoccupied with anything other than the driving task impairs driving skill. Your driving becomes part-time. Your situational awareness becomes patchy. Luck rather than good management controls your safety and that of the others near you. Your capacity to deal safely with other part-time drivers is also limited.
Do you reassess your fitness to drive while in motion? Tiredness always provides ample warning. To continue past the warnings is to greatly elevate risk. A prescription drug or medical condition may have a slowly increasing effect.
Risk in any context is a derived measure combining the likelihood of something dangerous and its probable consequences. Because the consequences of road crashes, by any measure, are significant, the risk is high, despite the fact that thousands of crash-free drives happen daily. What should guide our driving decisions is not just dangers that are common, but also rare and possible. Being alert allows you to be cooperative and safe on the road. Think beyond the rules.
