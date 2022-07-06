WAGGA netball talent Kaylah Upfield says the introduction of a Netball NSW First Nations emerging team is a step in the right direction towards ensuring there's more Indigenous talent represented at the elite level.
Upfield and fellow Wagga player Tamsyn Goolagong have both been included in the inaugural squad, while Ava Moller has been picked in the regional emerging squad.
Advertisement
Currently playing with the Canberra-based NSW Premier League side Capital Spirit, Upfield also played for the First Nations All Star team which played the Giants Academy in a Super Netball curtain raiser in May.
"I think it's something that's really important, creating pathways for Indigenous Athletes and it's something they're developing every year," she said.
"The aim of the program is to get more first nationals girls playing, and to get us into the higher levels.
"The incorporation of this program is really going to help filter into the top levels."
OTHER NEWS
Goolagong said the pathway is vital for upcoming talent to see a way forward to the elite game.
"You just have to have confidence in yourself. It's a good pathway to have," she said.
"I'm just there for the experience and keen to go and play against harder opposition."
Moller was selected as a train-on player for Netball NSW's under-17 squad earlier this year, and said the regional talent squad will give her the chance to train and compete against tougher opposition.
"You learn a lot, learn how to go up against tougher players and play a different type of game," she said.
"It's good to have those experiences against better competition."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.