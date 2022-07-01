The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Meals on Wheels marks major milestone as it serves up its millionth meal

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 1 2022 - 12:05pm, first published 7:20am
MILESTONE MEAL: Wagga Meals on Wheels volunteers John and Jenny Ristivojevic prepare to deliver the group's millionth meal. Picture: Andrew Mangelsdorf

Wagga Meals on Wheels hit an incredible milestone, serving up its one millionth meal on Friday.

