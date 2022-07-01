Southern Inland teams - round 12

Saturday, Jarrah Oval, 3.15pm
Tumut
1 Iosefo Kasetanavanua, 5 Jon Carmody, 6 Raymond McDonald, 8 TJ Sala, 9 Jack Katteringham, 10 Tate O'Donovan, 13 Aidan Thomasn, 16 Seth Bellchmaber, 17 Shayden Gleeson, 18 Anthony Thomas, 19 Travis Walmsley, 22 Samuela Cava
Griffith
1 Blake Theunissen, 2 Talilotu, 3 Alaxander Anau, 4 Mahoni Lualua, 4 Richard Cumming, 6 Isaac Baratto, 7 Simon Star, 9 Isimeli Tukuna, 10 Daniel Bozic, 11 Nasier Taifai, 12 Nelson Tanoa, 13 Andrew Fauoo, 14 Thomas Lynch
Saturday, Conolly Rugby Complex, 3.15pm
Waratahs
Apimeleki Kalouduna, 2 Emilio De Fanti, 3 Hayden Roache, 4 Charlie Sykes, 5 Harry Hosegood, 6 Luke Sweeney, 7 Henry Chamberlain, 8 David Capp, 9 Josh Gemmell, 10 Gerard McTaggart, 11 Sibby Gee, 12 Jayden Stanton, 13 Rob Selosse, 14 George Mallat, 15 Lachie Day
Albury
Not submitted
Saturday, Conolly Rugby Complex, 2.20pm
Waratahs
Not submitted
Albury
1 Alice Driver, 7 Susan Curby, 13 Kymberley Brain, 3 Jocelyn Wilson, 5 Khesan Kilby, 10 Emma Clements, 12 Holly Mills, 8 Alice White, 4 Kaitlyn McKay, 4 Josephine Cunliffe
Leeton v Wagga City
Saturday, Leeton No.1 Oval, 2.20pm
Leeton
5 Maggie Feagai, 1 Ginger Longford, 3 Amie Fazekas, 2 Naomi Stout, 14 Jemma Leeson, 9 Emily Wright, 10 Amanda Rourke, 15 Nakeia McVittie, 11 Elaine Bothma, 13 Elizabeth Mumm, 12 Josie Moore, 18 Skye Dalgleish
Wagga City
Not submitted
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
