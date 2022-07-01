The Daily Advertiser

Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide to hold hearings in Wagga in late 2022

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated July 1 2022 - 8:10am, first published 8:00am
Defence and Veteran Suicide Royal Commission chairman Nick Kaldas

The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide will hold public hearings in Wagga from November 28 to December 2nd.

