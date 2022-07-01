The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide will hold public hearings in Wagga from November 28 to December 2nd.
Former prime minister Scott Morrison announced the royal commission in April last year after more than 400,000 people signed a petition calling for him to do so.
Advertisement
Wagga RSL Sub-Branch president David Gardiner has previously said that holding hearings in Wagga would be a "good move" by the commission as the city has two military bases and a number of veterans and serving defence personnel living in the area.
Royal commission chairman Nick Kaldas said legal and procedural protections were already in place for those who assisted the inquiry.
"I want to make it clear that it is a criminal offence under the Royal Commissions Act to inflict any disadvantage on any person for giving evidence to the Royal Commission - or appearing before it, or producing a document to it," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.