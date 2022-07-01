A woman has been indecently assaulted by a stranger as she browsed supermarket aisles.
Murrumbidgee Police District have released an image of a man they believe can assist with their investigations as they look into the attack that occurred during the week in Griffith.
According to police, a 61-year-old woman was shopping at an Oakes Road supermarket when a strange man approached her from behind around 12.50pm on Wednesday.
He then touched her inappropriately, and when he was confronted by the woman he fled the store.
Police were called and officers began an investigation, which has led to an appeal to the public in helping identify a man believed relevant to their inquiries.
He is described as a Caucasian in appearance and aged in his 30s or 40s, police said.
He stands at around 180cm to 185cm tall, with a medium build and short brown hair, and was carrying a black backpack at the time.
In the image released by police, the man was wearing a brown long-sleeved T-shirt, beige pants with black pocket flaps and dark brown work boots.
Anyone who may be able to identify the man or assist investigators is urged to contact Griffith police on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers through the 1800 333 000 hotline or the online reporting page.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
