Farrer League teams - round 12

Saturday, 2.10pm at Coleambally Recreation Ground
COLEAMBALLY
B: C Hayes, T Mannes, J Breed
HB: D Bennett, K Pete, J Buchanan
C: L Peruzzi, M Hillier, D Peruzzi
HF: S Breed, B Argus, T Clark
F: C Steele, J Hodge, K Woods
Foll: D Mader, B Hooper, L Hillier
Int: H Tooth, H McKinnon, L Horton
Emg: N Graham, D Collier
In: H Tooth, H McKinnon, L Horton
Out: A Burge, B Hardy, K Bennett
NORTHERN JETS
B: B McLean, M Doyle, J Griffin
HB: M Tidd, B McKinnon, B Johnstone
C: H Grinter, C Bell, N Doyle
HF: J Roscarel, A Flagg, J Fisher
F: H Gaynor, M Wallis, J Bell
Foll: L Jones, S Fisher, J Harper
Int: J Avis, S Clemson, W McKenzie
Saturday, 2.10pm at McPherson Oval
NORTH WAGGA
B: S Longmore, L Johnson, M Thomas
HB: B Alexander, K Hanlon, X Lyons
C: S Keith, K Flack, L Mauger
HF: B Keith, T Nejman, J Thompson
F: E Winter, N Dennis, K Hamblin
Foll: J Flood, W Hurst, B Clarke
Int: J Connolly, C Watt, J Kerr
In: J Connolly, W Hurst
Out: C Winter, I Crouch, M Parks
TEMORA
B: R Grant, L McKelvie, R Hubbard
HB: G McRae, K Shea, P Walker
C: B Moye, R Krause, L Sinclair
HF: B Moye, D Leary, A Ferguson
F: T Shea, J Bowditch, B Robinson
Foll: C Stacey, J Morton, I Reardon
Int: J Block, A Cockfield, E Oliver
Saturday, 2.10pm at Peter Hastie Oval
CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY
B: C Watt, S Severin, C Kelly
HB: S Barrow, S Holgate, J McCulloch
C: W Archibald, M Findlay, J Collingridge
HF: H Turner, D Rogers, J Bell
F: H Wakefield, J Ladd, B Browning
Foll: A Dickins, L Holmes, L Moore
Int: S Marsden, D Kennedy, A Corrigan
Emg: L Baker, J Raves, A Wallace
BARELLAN
B: L Paterson, K Stockton, D Campbell
HB: J Whyte, J McCabe, M Irvin
C: H McKenzie, E Cody, D Schmetzer
HF: J Hillman, R Conlan, R Irvin
F: J Brittliff, M Fernie, M Hawker
Foll. L Irvin, M Irvin, B Cleaver
Int: J Mickan, S Bourchier, L Killalea
Sunday, 2.10pm at Victoria Park
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK
B: M Stephenson, C Cool, J Cool
HB: A Ridley, T Fellows, M Clark-Kell
C: D Cummins, R Budd, S Wolter
HF: J Kemp, T Hannam, M Cummins
F: D Pieper, J Roberts, W Adams
Foll: N Budd, C Diessel, J Hancock
Int: H White, T Collins, J Prestage
MARRAR
B: F Jenkins, L Gray, M Stibbard
HB: J Reynolds, H Reynolds, J Hedington
C: W Keogh, C O'Donnell, C Graetz
HF: T Lawler, L James, S Emery
F: B Toy, J Hoey, Z Walgers
Foll: N Molkentin, J Jenkins, J Moye
Int: (from) B Walker, B Neville, C Munn, N Cooper, C Bourke, J McPherson
In: M Stibbard, J Hoey, B Walker, N Cooper, C Bourke, J McPherson
Out: A Kent, Z Lewis, C Gardner
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
