Saturday, Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Fields, 2.10pm
GRIFFITH
B: J Nancarrow, J Best, M Agnew.
HB: C Cunial, S Foley, P Payne
C: J Summers, J Rowston , L Wallace
HF: T Argus, O Bartter, L Owen
F: B Spencer, T Bartter, S Daniels
Foll: N Richards, K Spencer, J Girdler
Int: N Conlan, T Moraschi, J Neylan
LEETON-WHITTON
B: B Burns, L Demamiel, K Stevenson
HB: J Rogerson, Z Connor, M Vardanega.
C: R Best, M Ashcroft, B Morrissey
HF: M Bennett, B Devery, B Signor
F: T Aquino, T Bartter, D Patterson
Foll: H Forner, M Rosengreen, R Spencer
Int: S Pastro, N Singh, J Menengazzo, B Parmenter
GRIFFITH
B: D McKenzie, A Verhagen, Q Stevenson
HB: T Shannon, C Harrison , S Irvin
C: A Ray, W Ellis, K Ruyg
HF: B McRae, S Robinson, M Cudmore
F: C Bock, D Crack, N Witherspoon
Foll: Z DeMamiel, J Crowe D Catanzariti
Int: J Craven, Richard Malone
LEETON-WHITTON
B: Damian Barker, Ryan Oldershaw, Matt Axtill
HB: Mark Salafia, Isaac Houghton, Bryce Rogers
C: Luke Trembath
HF. Jack McDonell, Craig Townsend, Mark Burns
F: Cooper Boardman, Jack Favell, Nathan Jones
Foll: Zac Fairweather, Dillan McGillivray, Liam Woods
Int: Tyler O'Connell, Nathan Tang, Mitch Cooper, Bryce Butler
GRIFFITH
B: B Burns, L Demamiel, K Stevenson
HB: J Rogerson, Z Connor, M Vardanega
C: R Best, M Ashcroft, B Morrissey
HF: M Bennett, B Devery, B Signor
F: T Aquino, T Bartter, D Patterson
Foll: H Forner, M Rosengreen, R Spencer
Int: S Pastro, N Singh, J Menengazzo, B Parmenter
LEETON-WHITTON
B: Xavier McWhinnie, Blake Ryan, Barry Spicer
HB: Ben Tyson, Hugo Gerhardy, Lachlan Broad
C: Jordan Lloyd, Chris Iannelli, Cohen Mathews
HF: Mason Boardman, Cody McCallum, Will Handsaker
F: Ryan Ward, Will Aliendi, Cooper Purtill
Foll: Jaxon Ryan, Jhi Grundy, Jude Clayton
Int: Taj Lepper, Cooper Jones, Alec Rees, Blake McDonald, Mitch Turner, Benielle Dakunibubului
Saturday, Robertson Oval, 2.10pm
WAGGA TIGERS
B: I Lyons, B Morton, L Waters
HB: L Shepherd, M Stephenson, T McCoullough
C: A Bennett, J Cornell, J Staines
HF: N Cooke, C Pavitt, J Lucas
F: J Larwood, J Manton, B Bigham
Foll: H Cook, B Gould, S Flanigan
Int: J McCoullough, X Heeney, H Cock, A Singh, P Ryan
MANGOPLAH-COOKARDINIA UNITED-EASTLAKES
B: T Smith, P Griffin, D Bunyan
HB: N Foley, M Collins, H Collins
C: J Male, E Schiller, T Keogh
HF: P Killalea, M Hanrahan, D Arthur
F: R Turnbull, T Castles, N McCormack
Foll: J Scott, B Ambler, N Collins
Int: C Chambers, C Palombi, J Whitley, W Clarke, C Quade
WAGGA TIGERS
B: M Wadley, Z Cornell, T Maiden
HB: J Shaw, I Bennett, S Lucas
C: W Kirkup, D Perri, L Gregurke
HF: L Quince, H Bennett, H Hannaford
F: J Myers, M Noonan, H Wooden
Foll: M Griffin, J McCoullough, C Dunne-Argus
Int: D Kingwill, R Errington, W Morely, R Cavazza
MANGOPLAH-COOKARDINIA UNITED-EASTLAKES
B: R Wales, S Mazzocchi, J Duke, N Sainsbury
HB: W Seymour, M Pollack, R Cole
C: H Dew
HF: B Moller, N Miller, Z Williams
F: M Bloomfield, J Melton, N Sainsbury
Foll: A McCormack, C Spackman, H Whitley
Int: X Moller, S Moller, L Pulver
WAGGA TIGERS
B: A Lyons, W Field, D OToole
HB: T Flanigan, J Street, F Hubbard
C: C Chobdzynski, J Press, L Brett
HF: J Doswell , C Wadley, M Ryan
F: D Howard, Eyles, E Middleton
Foll: B Walker, N Dohl, O Whalan
Int: C Currie, C Obst, J Lucas, N Quince
MANGOPLAH-COOKARDINIA UNITED-EASTLAKES
B: M Neiberding, I Jones, K Wood
HB: J Woodhouse, H Hosie, B Edmunds
C: A Smith, I Molloy, H Wheeler
HF: H Smith, L Pulver, S Moller
F: M Beer, C Jarick, C Hounsell
Foll: C Reynoldson, X McDevitt, X Moller
Int: T Smith, F Collins, J Godde
Saturday, Maher Oval, 2.10pm
TURVEY PARK
B: L McRae, T Doyle, B Lewington
HB: W O'Connor, D Irvine, J Margosis
C: J Haggar, J White, L Mazzocchi
HF: J Glanvill, A Emery, C Baxter
F: A Curry, B Wallett, W Ashcroft
Foll: R Weidemann, E Weidemann, C Dooley
Int: R Leary, S Camp, H Woods
NARRANDERA
B: M Mellon, N O'Brien, T VanBuuren
HB: C Irons, J Smith, J Grinter
C: J Absolom S Randall, L Jamieson
HF: B Jamieson, F Inglis, T Metcalfe
F: Leigh McKay, M Dillon, B Hall
Foll: B Hutchison, C Vearing, Luke McKay
Int: K Bloomfield, J Bourke, A Eldridge
TURVEY PARK
B: J Owens, L Johnstone, B Cooper
HB: T Isaac, B Robbins, Z Randal
C: S Jones, L Quilter, L Grigg
HF: B Harmer, H Cook, D Smith
F: M Jenkins, T Cunningham, E Randal
Foll: C Grintell, H Jenkins, E Grigg
Int: W McDermott, B Ashcroft
NARRANDERA
B: L Brown, J Hurley, D Knagge
HB: J Kirk, C Finemore, X Vearing
C: R Borg
HF: L Deen, D Matthews, J Sergeant
F: M Kirk, R McLay, H Wasley- Rielly
Foll: L Kerr, A Beal, S Quilter
Int: J Craze, M Rainbird
TURVEY PARK
B: N Wetherill, F Van Marburg, H Rynehart
HB: G Charleson, B Harmer, R McGill
C: G Von Marburg, J Hockley, B Toohey
HF: L Livio, C Stratton, H Curry
F: B Quilter, A Weightman, J Wallett
Foll: W Voss, J Cole, J Cain
NARRANDERA
B: J Langley, J Kerr, M Forrest
HB: M Rainbird, R Hugo, M Kirk
C: J Morgan
HF: A Irons, J Craze, C Irons
F: D Harrison, L Kerr, B Stewart
Foll: D Beard, L Deen, T O'Mahoney
Int: J Graham
Sunday, Ganmain Sportsground, 2.10pm
GANMAIN-GRONG GRONG-MATONG
B: J Sase, J Walsh, S Hamblin
HB: K Mahon, B Walsh, M Knagge
C: K Watts, A Proctor, C Krebsar
HF: S Martyn, M Taylor, J McCaig
F: M Rothnie, G Alexander, L Parker
Foll: J Olsson, J Lander, T Anderson
Int (from): S Butterfield, E Daniher, D Cooke, Z Burhop
COOLAMON
B: M Robinson, Z Oliver, P Bray
HB: L Gerhard, J Bradley, N Buchanan
C: R Cox, J Barrett, A Macauley
HF: B Glyde, M McGowan, C Mattingly
F: W Graetz, J Redfern, J Maslin
Foll: G Okerenyang, J Sykes, S Darcy
Inter: B Leary, H Wakefield, H Bradley
E: J Buchanan, W McGowan
In: J Buchanan, W McGowan
GANMAIN-GRONG GRONG-MATONG
B: J Anderson, W Bryon, B Hicksman
HB: N Fitzgerald-Holmes, S Tempelton, B Robertson
C: C Hamblin, C Smith, R Lamont
HF: H Crozier, N Mccrory, A Cumming
F: I Noble, M Foley, M Daniher
Foll: S Foley, R Menzies, Z Forrestenko
Int: B Bryon, M Hatty, J Guthrie
COOLAMON
B: L Payne, L McLoughlin, A Buchegger
HB: J Fifield, M Barnes, I Pattison
C: D Mackay, J Maddox, J Buttifant
HF:Vance, B Edyvean, J Manley
F: J Robinson, T Gillard,T Garrett
Foll: L Owens, W Alchin, S Neale
Int: A Thompson, P McCallum, J Neale, M Coates
GANMAIN-GRONG GRONG-MATONG
B: T Hatty, L Wall, W Dennis
HB: N Hatty, T Gentle, G Richardson
C: J Pritchett, J Taylor, T Hare
HF: B Blackwell, T Kerrsik, E Hart
F: S Booth, J Guthrie, S Lenton
Foll: T Smith, J Sullivan, H Pollard
COOLAMON
B: N Holden, I Buchanan, J Kingham
HB: L Higman, R Gallagher, L Moore
C: J Nelson, L Burns, R Furner
HF: J Sandral, L Naumann, C McKinley
F: N Buchanan, J Rudd, R Judd
Foll: T Pumpa, B Hilton, C Masterson
Int: L Fifield, M Dryden, L McCaig, J Allen, C Palmer, C Gallagher
