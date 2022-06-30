Wagga trainer Garry Anesbury expects Ralph can complete a busy little period.
Anesbury raced at Shepparton on Thursday for a fifth and he and son Matthew will line up three at Goulburn on Friday before Ralph finishes things off at Wagga on Friday night.
Coming up with the one box, already his most successful starting point, in the Simaroo Lodge 5th Grade (525m), Anesbury expects Ralph will appreciate a different level of opposition.
"It's a busy day but he will be pretty hard to beat Ralph," Anesbury said.
"He's dropping back in grade too.
"He's 14 races and a lot of the other dogs have only won four or five and he's probably got the quickest time there as well.
"He's just a real handy little dog."
Ralph hasn't won since clocking his best time over the 525m, 30.38 seconds, but has been third twice plus a fourth in his last five starts.
Anesbury also rates Heston's Mate as the best of his three chances at Goulburn.
Meanwhile Reg's Chance is looking to make it five straight wins at Wagga for Jack Roy.
In some remarkable consistency, Reg's Chance has clocked 18.10, 18.11 and 18.11 seconds in his last three victories.
His best time is 17.97 was set in April with Got A Group the next best in the field with 18.15.
Reg's Chance has drawn box four in the small field and will start inside and outside an empty box.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
