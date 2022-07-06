The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Mater Dei Catholic College, Kildare Catholic College and Sacred Heart Primary School qualify to state finals of AFL competitions

MM
By Matt Malone
July 6 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RUNNERS UP: Sacred Heart Primary School's boys team went down in the Southern NSW final in Griffith last week but have still progressed to the state finals.

A NUMBER of Wagga schools have won through to the state finals of school competitions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.