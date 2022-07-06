A NUMBER of Wagga schools have won through to the state finals of school competitions.
Mater Dei Catholic College and Kildare Catholic College both progressed at the Southern NSW opens finals at Lavington Sportsground last Tuesday.
Sacred Heart Primary School then qualified for the state Paul Kelly Cup finals at Exies Oval in Griffith last Wednesday.
Mater Dei won the opens girls division, winning all three games against Albury High School, Leeton's St Francis de Sales Regional College and Deniliquin High School.
Their closest call came via a one-point win over St Francis.
Kildare finished second in the open boys division but still progress to the state finals at Canberra.
Kildare went down by 11 points to Albury's Xavier High School but won games against St Francis and Deniliquin.
At Griffith, Sacred Heart went down to Albury Public School by 32 points in the boys final.
They still earned a spot in the state finals after making the final with wins Berrigan Public School and Griffith East Public School earlier in the day.
Mater Dei Primary School failed to make the final in the girl's division.
Griffith East Public School enjoyed a 14-point win over Albury's St Patrick's Primary School in the girls final, with both progressing to the state finals.
The Paul Kelly Cup state finals will be held in October at Giants Stadium in Sydney. The opens will be held in Canberra at a date to be set next term.
The under 15 Southern NSW finals will also be held next term at Robertson Oval in Wagga.
