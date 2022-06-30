The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Turvey Park's Yates to spend stint on sidelines

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
June 30 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INJURED: Tom Yates is out with a groin issue. Picture: Les Smith

TURVEY Park are awaiting word on how long Tom Yates may be out after his 300th game was cruelled by a groin injury last week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.