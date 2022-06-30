TURVEY Park are awaiting word on how long Tom Yates may be out after his 300th game was cruelled by a groin injury last week.
Yates left the field immediately after booting a goal and didn't return as Collingullie-Glenfield Park registered a dominant 88-point win at Maher Oval.
The 35-year-old has endured wretched luck since joining the Bulldogs, playing nine games last year due to a sportsman's hernia.
He is dealing with a similar issue and will get medical advice next week on what the next step is.
"He can't get an MRI until next Tuesday and we've got the bye next week," Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi said.
"It could be worst case an operation and season over, or a three to four week injury. We'll see what it (scan) says."
The Bulldogs can virtually seal a finals spot should they beat Narrandera at Maher Oval on Saturday.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
