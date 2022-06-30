The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Final week of Dine and Discover vouchers causes business boom for Wagga cinema, entertainment venues

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated June 30 2022 - 12:15pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QUEUE CHAOS: Janelle Garlick from Forum 6 Cinemas, where business was booming this week as Wagga residents rushed to use their Dine and Discover vouchers before they expired. Picture: Monty Jacka

Cinema queues stretched out the front door and entertainment venues burst into life this week, as Wagga residents rushed to cash in their Dine and Discover vouchers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.