Wagga City Wanderers are hoping to continue their recent good form when they host ANU this Saturday at Gissing Oval.
The Wanderers narrowly went down to Queanbeyan City 2-1 last round, however had won their previous two before that.
Wanderers coach Dave Leonard is confident that despite the loss, his side is full of confidence to take on an opponent who is in some good form.
"We are looking forward to the challenge," Leonard said.
"They are playing super well at the moment so it will be a huge challenge for us.
"But what a way to bounce back to get up against these guys who are on a good run at the moment."
ANU are coming off a 3-3 draw with ladder leaders Tuggeranong United however the Wanderers will be boosted by the news that some of their key players should be able to run out the full 90 minutes.
"We are pretty much full strength again this week," Leonard said.
"All the boys that are coming off injuries are getting back.
"Jacob Ochieng is extremely important for us, he should be able to run the game out.
"He has not been able to do that for us the last couple of weeks and missed three or four prior to that."
The Wanderers took the three points the last time the two sides played, with a Jake Ploenges goal leading his side to a 1-0 victory.
Leonard believes that they can take a lot of confidence out of that win but remains wary of the style that ANU like to play.
"If we play well enough on the day we believe in ourselves highly," he said.
"Its definitely a game of tactics and I think we have got the game plan to do it.
"We just need to execute it."
Leonard is also drawing confidence from his side's resolve last week, when they refused to drop their heads after falling two goals behind against Queanbeyan.
"The character of the boys as a playing group it just pleases me," he said.
"To go down two nil against a team that is sitting second on the ladder it is easy to capitulate.
"But to fight back and score a goal in the first 10 minutes of the second half and really pepper their goal is really pleasing."
