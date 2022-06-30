The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Goannas boost hopes with recruit of key midfielder

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 30 2022 - 7:20am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG INCLUSION: Three-time Ainslie premiership player Nelson Foley will debut for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday. Picture: Elesa Kurtz/Canberra Times

A STINT as a punter in US college football has reinvigorated Nelson Foley for his return to his first sporting love after signing with Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.