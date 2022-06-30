The upcoming Wagga winter festival will showcase an even larger ice skating rink than last year's as the Victory Memorial Gardens centrepiece activity.
By popular demand and in expectation of larger crowds for Festival of W than last year's Lost Lanes, the ice skating rink will be 10 metres longer, now standing at 15 by 36 metres in the city's centre.
The festival, which is kicking off with an opening night this Saturday from 4pm, will run until July 17 in line with the school holidays.
Wagga City Council's Emma Corbett said putting together this year's rink was "quite a process".
"It is powered by a ginormous generator," she said.
"Basically how it works is it's a giant freezer, the water goes in, and then these silver elements throughout the rink ... is then what freezes the water and turns it to ice."
Destination and events coordinator Kimberly Parker said the festival is a major drawcard for visitors and locals alike.
"We put it specifically around this winter solstice time to support local businesses in the area," she said.
"We're bringing in visitors, bringing people out from the cold, getting out of that hibernation."
Aside from the popular ice skating rink which will be ticketed and available every day, the festival program promises a slate of free activities across its two week run.
The Civic Centre Precinct will host food vendors and live music performances from local and visiting artists, including a DJ set that will light up the Historic Council Chambers steps.
Visitors can also enjoy the visual spectacle of two large-scale lighting and sound installations, including inflatable rainbow arches spanning 500 square metres and six-metre high "Airship Orchestra" which is yet to be seen.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
