Media's reporting of court matters must be scrutinised | Friday on My Mind

With the resounding thrashing Labor, the Independents and the Greens gave the worst Coalition government in our history still fresh in our minds and the Coalition's absolute failure to do anything at all about a federal integrity commission, along comes even greater threats to the preservation of a just and decent media in our nation.
Friday on my Mind refers to the cavalier treatment by some sections of the mainstream media in regard to the reporting, publishing and editorial comment in regard to a variety of court matters.
This was essentially highlighted a week ago by Lisa Wilkinson's Logies acceptance speech, although she had been clearly warned by both the ACT Supreme Court Chief Justice, Lucy McCallum, and the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions, Shane Drumgold, in the case involving Bruce Lehrmann, a former Liberal staffer, who has been charged (amongst other things) with the alleged sexual assault of another staffer, Brittany Higgins, that further publicity about the case could lead to the trial being delayed.
So the delay has now happened and brought with it much criticism of the manner in which the media operates these days and it is not a pretty picture.
Justice McCallum made no bones about it and sent a sharp reminder to everyone in the media, "I was wrong to trust the press".
It is not only the mainstream media.
ABC chair Ita Buttrose, on June 16 in the Sydney Morning Herald, fired a broadside at social media giants "for thriving off extremism and dividing the public as she slammed persistent abuse of female and culturally diverse journalists online".
She particularly noted Facebook and Twitter were influencing people to believe that their information was "gospel".
Buttrose wrote: "Social media is hugely influential. While false information for political purposes is nothing new, today, too many people take Facebook or Twitter as gospel. The social media business model favours fracturing people's attention, cultivating division and encouraging extremism for clicks and kicks".
Further, Buttrose, one of our greatest media people, said: "there is an urgent need for reforms of defamation law and protections for whistleblowers. Freedom of information processes should not be stalled or undermined and court cases should not be secret (a direct reference to the appalling Coalition staging of a political trial against Bernard Collaery and an unnamed other person by a raft of attorney-generals over recent Coalition jurisdictions like Christian Porter and Michaelia Cash amidst a blanket of secrecy dating back to PM John Howard and some of his ministers)."
As Friday on My Mind wrote last month, the Collaery matter is a political disgrace; a spying case by our nation against a small and friendly neighbour - a matter that behoves the most urgent uncovering by the Albanese government under the direction of new Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus.
The reason for the urgency should be obvious in the wake of the appalling performances of the Coalition's handling of the Collaery matter.
Rupert Murdoch's media empire needs the blowtorch applied to it in relation to its failure to reveal the truth of what happened under the Howard Government and those that have followed in this matter.
This is what former PM Kevin Rudd, now chairman of the Australians for a Murdoch Royal Commission had to say in last Saturday's The Saturday Paper about the Dirty Digger: "There is nothing that delights Murdoch more than removing Labor leaders - premiers and prime ministers - or destabilising them. There are two reasons for this: first, Murdoch is addicted to power; second, he always wants governments to do his policy and financial bidding".
So, Attorney-General Dreyfus and the Albanese Cabinet have got more to worry about than just the rotten state of the economy left by the last six Coalition governments; it now has to fumigate as a matter of extreme urgency the integrity of our parliaments but, it would seem also, the media and the courts' system.
The latter was extremely well framed by former Liberal opposition leader John Hewson in The Saturday Paper last weekend: "This became most conspicuous in the attitudes and practices of Morrison and his team in the final days of (the recent) campaign. It was obvious they had become so arrogant that they no longer cared what people knew or thought of their lack of integrity and their corruption of the processes of government".
As criminal lawyer, Karen Espiner, of Hugo Law Group, writing in The Canberra Times said of the Lehrmann trial, "He is entitled to the fundamental principles of the presumption of innocence, procedural fairness and the right of an accused to a fair trial".
