Media's reporting of court matters must be scrutinised | Friday on My Mind

This is what former PM Kevin Rudd, now chairman of the Australians for a Murdoch Royal Commission had to say in last Saturday's The Saturday Paper about the Dirty Digger: "There is nothing that delights Murdoch more than removing Labor leaders - premiers and prime ministers - or destabilising them. There are two reasons for this: first, Murdoch is addicted to power; second, he always wants governments to do his policy and financial bidding".