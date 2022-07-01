Advertisement
The school holidays will kick off with the Riverina's first ever underage music event, Soundbreak Music Festival. Headlining DJs include DJ Achyman, Jack Savage, Matty Loco and Esvest. The festival will run on Saturday, July 2 from 3pm to 10pm at the Wagga Showground. Tickets available through Eventbrite.
Wagga Women's Shed marks its fifth birthday and garden opening with a market full of goodies. The day kicks off at 9.30am at the shed at 60 Beckwith Street and with more than 40 sites booked, there'll be plenty of craft, knits, jewellery, clothing, antiques, plants, art and more to browse until the day wraps up at 2.30pm.
The wintry wonderland that is Festival of W officially opens at 4pm with a big evening in the Victory Memorial Gardens and Civic Centre. The ice skating rink has returned to the heart of the park, but this year it's even bigger than before. The free event will have plenty on offer for the opening night, with food vendors and live music performers from Wagga and beyond ready to tantalise tastebuds and entertain. The switch will be also flicked on epic sound and light displays in the civic precinct. Check out the full program here.
Those looking for an excuse to get their boogie on will be able to attend the monthly Downside Bush Dance at the Downside Hall. The event will run from 7.30pm to midnight with a $4 entry fee for adults, a $1 entry fee for children and no booking required in order to attend. The dance floor is ready to go and the acoustics and lighting is just right.
Pinot and Picasso will hold a school holiday pop-up paint session at the Museum of the Riverina on from 11am to 1.30pm for the whole family to enjoy. Tickets available online through Pinot and Picasso.
Ride the rails at Willans Hill between 10am and 2.30pm. A lap of the miniature railway at the Wagga Botanic Gardens will set a person back $4, with passes to be purchased at the ticket window at the station.
Keep up the snacking and winter warmers at the Wagga Winter Food Truck Fair at the showgrounds from noon until 8pm. There will be food and dessert trucks, kids rides, carnival games and an outdoor snow machine at fair, which is free to enter. Kids can hit as many rides as they like for $25 with a wristband available to purchase at the event. There's plenty of parking but leave your pets at home, organisers advise.
