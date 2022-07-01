The Daily Advertiser
Gigs, festivals and more: What's on in Wagga at the start of the July holidays

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
July 1 2022 - 3:00am
The epic sound and light displays in the Civic Centre are ready to light up as part of Festival of W, and the mini railway is back on the tracks this weekend. Pictures: File

Exhibitions

  • Transformations, art of the Scott sisters, Museum of the Riverina Historic Council Chambers site, 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 2pm Sunday, ends August 28
  • Jack Mundy: Transforming the BLF, celebrating the green ban movement, Museum of the Riverina Historic Council Chambers site, 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 2pm Sunday, ends July 24
  • Talking Posters: Garage Graphix 1981-1998, a selection of screen-printed artworks from the renowned Garage, Wagga Art Gallery main gallery, ends August 28
  • Justice for Violet and Bruce, a journey around a landmark domestic murder case and campaign that led to change, Wagga Art Gallery New Media Project Lab, ends July 17

Friday

Gigs

  • Michelle Robertson, Wagga RSL, 7pm
  • DJ Loukas, Duke of Kent Hotel, 8.30pm
  • The Coops, Riverina Hotel, from 7pm

Saturday

Gigs

  • Josh McKellar, Wagga RSL, 7pm
  • One Shot Too Many, Duke of Kent Hotel, 8.30pm
  • Dynamite Karaoke, Turvey Park Hotel, 8pm til late
  • Nathan Lamont, Riverina Hotel, from 7pm

The school holidays will kick off with the Riverina's first ever underage music event, Soundbreak Music Festival. Headlining DJs include DJ Achyman, Jack Savage, Matty Loco and Esvest. The festival will run on Saturday, July 2 from 3pm to 10pm at the Wagga Showground. Tickets available through Eventbrite.

