The wintry wonderland that is Festival of W officially opens at 4pm with a big evening in the Victory Memorial Gardens and Civic Centre. The ice skating rink has returned to the heart of the park, but this year it's even bigger than before. The free event will have plenty on offer for the opening night, with food vendors and live music performers from Wagga and beyond ready to tantalise tastebuds and entertain. The switch will be also flicked on epic sound and light displays in the civic precinct. Check out the full program here.

